Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after buying an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.