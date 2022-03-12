Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 2,135,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

