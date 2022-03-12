Latitude Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

