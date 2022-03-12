Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,958. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

