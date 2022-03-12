Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,607 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

