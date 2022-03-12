Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 222,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,290. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $130.14 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.