Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

