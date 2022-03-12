Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 917,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.