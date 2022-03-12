LCMS Hits Market Capitalization of $16,419.03 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 434.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a market capitalization of $16,419.03 and approximately $25.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

