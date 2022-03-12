Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

