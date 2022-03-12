Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.