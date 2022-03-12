Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.