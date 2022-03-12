Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 3,930 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.