Legacy Bridge LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

