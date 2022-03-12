Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Leidos stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.