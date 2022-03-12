LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,112 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 5.52% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $60,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,587. The firm has a market cap of $929.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

