Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Lennar stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

