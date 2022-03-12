Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Lexington Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.