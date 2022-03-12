LHT Price Hits $0.0021 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $103,923.93 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.