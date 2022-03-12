Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $196,188.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

