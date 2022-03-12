Lightning Hits Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Lightning has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $9,804.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00105340 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

