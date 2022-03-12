Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Dawson James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James’ price target points to a potential upside of 347.76% from the stock’s current price.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 313,795 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

