LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $7,871.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.