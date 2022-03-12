Liquity Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.10 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $43.10 million and $479,070.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,037,082 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

