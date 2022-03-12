Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $96,939.54 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,047.73 or 0.99779118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

