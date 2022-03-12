LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.73. LM Funding America shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 44,118 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LM Funding America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

