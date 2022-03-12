Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236,394.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $966,159.14 and $236,394.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,267,677 coins and its circulating supply is 23,192,251 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

