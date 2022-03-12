LOCGame (LOCG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $1.14 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

