Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

