Loki One Day Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,024.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.97 or 0.06631631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00273664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.00750535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00481358 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00386865 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

