London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.03

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.03 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16.97 ($0.22). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 144,000 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.