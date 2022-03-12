Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. Lonking has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

