Loser Coin Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $557,592.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.09 or 0.06596226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,181.80 or 1.00249347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

