Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.87 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $1.78 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

