Lotto (LOTTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.66 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $1,858.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00270828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

