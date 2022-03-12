Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.