Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

