Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.53 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.