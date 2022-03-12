Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after buying an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

