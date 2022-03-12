Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.36 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

