Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.
INFL opened at $32.23 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.