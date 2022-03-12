Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

INFL opened at $32.23 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

