Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,275 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 9,315.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

