Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.