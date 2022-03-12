LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

