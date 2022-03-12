LPL Financial LLC Acquires 44,722 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

