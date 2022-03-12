LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,786 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

