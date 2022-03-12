LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First American Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First American Financial by 108,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,873,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

