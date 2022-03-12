LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

