LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS opened at $87.96 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

