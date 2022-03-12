LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

